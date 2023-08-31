Peru is one of the first two Latin countries where ‘Sound of freedom’ will premiere incinemas. This film about child trafficking, which took theticket officein theUSAhopes to do it also in Latin America.Therefore, if you are one of the people who is looking forward to the premiere, here we tell you in which Peruvian cinemas to see the film.

When does ‘Sound of freedom’ premiere in Peru?

‘Sound of freedom’ will premiere in Peru tomorrowThursday August 31.The film produced by Eduardo Verástegui can be seen in the following Peruvian cinemas nationwide:Cinemark,movieplanet, cinestar and Cinépolis.

Where to see ‘Sound of freedom’ in Cinemark Peru rooms?

These are the Cinemark rooms where you can see the premiere of ‘Sound of freedom’ in Peru:

Cinemark Angamos

Cinemark Gamarra

Cinemark Jockey Plaza

Cinemark Plaza Lima South

Cinemark Bellavista

Cinemark San Miguel

Cinemark Lambramani (Arequipa)

Cinemark Mall Aventura Plaza Arequipa

Huancayo Cinema

Huanuco Cinema

Cinemark Piura

Cinemark Mall Plaza Trujillo.

‘Sound of freedom’ stars Jim Caviezel, renowned actor of the ‘Passion of the Christ’. Photo: Angel Studios

Where to see ‘Sound of freedom’ in Cinépolis Peru theaters?

These are the Cinépolis rooms where you can see the premiere of ‘Sound of freedom’ in Peru:

Cinepolis Larcomar

Cinepolis Plaza Norte

Cinepolis Santa Anita

Cinepolis Pucallpa

Cinepolis Arequipa Center.

Where to see ‘Sound of freedom’ in Cineplanet Peru theaters?

These are the Cineplanet rooms where you can see the premiere of ‘Sound of freedom’ in Peru:

Is ‘Sound of Freedom’ based on a true story?

Yes, ‘Sounf of Freedom’ is based on true events. This is the story of Tim Ballard, a former United States agent who quit his job to rescue children from child trafficking and, to this day, continues to do that job.

