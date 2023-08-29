‘Sound of Freedom’ has emerged as one of the most discussed movies of the year 2023. Despite its lack of intense marketing strategy, the simple fact that Mel Gibson endorsed it was enough to arouse the curiosity of thousands of people. This has led to preparations for its launch in Peru and other Latin American countries. However, the film’s lauded plot has failed to avoid controversy. Here’s more information on why ‘Sound of Freedom’ has been labeled a controversial offering.

When will ‘Sonido de libertad’ be released in Peru?

‘Sonido de libertad’ will be released in Peru on August 31.

Where to see ‘Sound of Freedom’ in Peru?

‘Sound of freedom’ can be seen in the main cinema chains, such as Cinemark, Cineplanet, Cinepolis and more.

‘Sonido de libertad’ will be released in Peru on August 28. Photo: Angel Studios

What is ‘Sound of Freedom’ about?

The film’s plot is based on true events and builds its narrative around Timothy Ballard, a United States government official. Ballard makes the bold decision to leave his position at the Department of Homeland Security to embark on a risky mission to rescue children trapped in the hands of cartels and human traffickers. As the film progresses, he delves into the dark phenomenon of child exploitation in Latin American countries, focusing especially on Mexico.

In the course of his mission, Tim comes across a 7-year-old boy, whom he manages to free from a dealer. With anguish in his eyes, this boy implores his help to rescue his sister, who finds herself in the same desperate situation. This is how the story begins that has captured worldwide attention and has sparked passionate discussions on digital platforms.

