‘Sound of freedom’ either ‘Sound of Freedom’ made its big theatrical release in the United States on July 4th. The shocking film exploded at the box office and generated strong reactions, both positive and negative. The theme it addresses ‘Sound of Freedom’ It is about the trafficking of children that exists in Latin America, a social problem that has a long tail behind it.

The creator of the film Eduardo Verasteguihe feels very happy with the reception he has had ‘Sound of freedom’; however, it continues to promote it so that it can reach every country in the world and the truth about the trafficking or sexual exploitation of children is known. The strange thing is that this film has not yet been released in her native country, Mexico.

‘Sound of freedom’, the movie premiered on July 4th. Photo: Truth and Life

When does ‘Sound of freedom’ premiere in Mexico?

Due to the controversies it has caused in Hollywood after its premiere, on July 4, ‘Sound of Freedom’ has been cut from theaters in North America. For now, it still does not have a release date in Mexico or in another Latin American country. This is because the expansion plans for this side of the world fell through due to the threats that the producer and human rights activist has been receiving.

Where to watch the FREE ONLINE movie streaming?

Despite the fact that the film has not reached countries like Mexico, it can be enjoyed ‘Sound of Freedom’ Free online streaming on pages like Cuevana or Pelisplus. On the other hand, as they are pirate websites —unauthorized audiovisual content—, you will have to enter at your own risk. Also, if we talk about streaming platforms like Netflix either Disney, Eduardo Verástegui told through his social networks that both rejected the tape from his catalog. That is why it is not available there.

Official trailer in Spanish for ‘Sound of freedom’

