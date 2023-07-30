Nothing is missing for him premiere of ‘Sound of freedom’ in Peru and the cinemas from our country are more than ready to receive fans in their rooms. The film that is already a success in ticket office in the USA hopes to be so also in the countries of Latin America. Therefore, if you are one of the people who was looking forward to the movie of Jim Caviezelwhich exposes the theme of child traffickingwill premiere in Peruvian lands, here we tell you where you can see ‘Sound of freedom’ And in which theaters has the film already started? ticket presale.

When does ‘Sound of freedom’ premiere in Peru?

Recently, Peruvian cinemas announced through their social networks that the film ‘Sound of freedom’directed by Eduardo Verástegui and produced by Alejandro Gómez Monteverde, will be released in Peru on August 31, 2023.

Where to see ‘Sound of freedom’ in Cinemark Peru rooms?

Cinemark announced the premiere of ‘Sound of freedom’ in its theaters. Photo: Instagram of Cinemark Peru

Cinemark was one of the first movie chains to announce ‘Sound of freedom’ as part of its billboard and the pre-sale of tickets has already begun. These are the venues where the film can be seen:

Cinemark Angamos

Cinemark Gamarra

Cinemark Jockey Plaza

Cinemark Plaza Lima South

Cinemark Bellavista

Cinemark San Miguel

Cinemark Lambramani (Arequipa)

Cinemark Mall Aventura Plaza Arequipa

Huancayo Cinema

Huanuco Cinema

Cinemark Piura

Cinemark Mall Plaza Trujillo.

Where to see ‘Sound of freedom’ in Cineplanet Peru theaters?

cineplanet will also premiere ‘Sound of freedom’ in its theaters and these are the venues where the film can be seen:

CP Alcazar

CP Arequipa Mall Plaza

CP Arequipa Paseo Central

CP Arequipa Real Plaza

CP Brazil

CP Cajamarca

CP Inca Trails

CP Canto Grande

CP Center

CP Civic Center

CP Chiclayo Mall Aventura

CP Chiclayo Real Plaza

CP Commas

Zip Code Cusco

CP El Pole

CP Civil Guard Chorrillos

CP Huancayo Real Plaza

CP Huánuco Real Plaza

PC La Molina

CP Lurin

CP Mall del Sur

North PC

CP Piura

CP Piura Real Plaza

CP Spring

CP Pro

CP Pucallpa

CP Puno

Puruchuco CP

CP Risso

CP Salaverry

CP San Borja

CP San Miguel

CP Santa Clara

CP Santa Clara Qhatu Plaza

CP Tacna

CP Trujillo Center

CP Trujillo Real Plaza

CP Window

CP Villa El Salvador

CP Villa Maria del Triunfo.

Where to see ‘Sound of freedom’ in Cinépolis Peru theaters?

The same way, Cinépolis pre-sale has started ‘Sound of freedom’ for the following cinemas:

Cinepolis Larcomar

Cinepolis Plaza Norte

Cinepolis Santa Anita

Cinepolis Pucallpa

Cinepolis Arequipa Center.

