Nothing is missing for him premiere of ‘Sound of freedom’ in Peru and the cinemas from our country are more than ready to receive fans in their rooms. The film that is already a success in ticket office in the USA hopes to be so also in the countries of Latin America. Therefore, if you are one of the people who was looking forward to the movie of Jim Caviezelwhich exposes the theme of child traffickingwill premiere in Peruvian lands, here we tell you where you can see ‘Sound of freedom’ And in which theaters has the film already started? ticket presale.
When does ‘Sound of freedom’ premiere in Peru?
Recently, Peruvian cinemas announced through their social networks that the film ‘Sound of freedom’directed by Eduardo Verástegui and produced by Alejandro Gómez Monteverde, will be released in Peru on August 31, 2023.
Where to see ‘Sound of freedom’ in Cinemark Peru rooms?
Cinemark was one of the first movie chains to announce ‘Sound of freedom’ as part of its billboard and the pre-sale of tickets has already begun. These are the venues where the film can be seen:
- Cinemark Angamos
- Cinemark Gamarra
- Cinemark Jockey Plaza
- Cinemark Plaza Lima South
- Cinemark Bellavista
- Cinemark San Miguel
- Cinemark Lambramani (Arequipa)
- Cinemark Mall Aventura Plaza Arequipa
- Huancayo Cinema
- Huanuco Cinema
- Cinemark Piura
- Cinemark Mall Plaza Trujillo.
Where to see ‘Sound of freedom’ in Cineplanet Peru theaters?
cineplanet will also premiere ‘Sound of freedom’ in its theaters and these are the venues where the film can be seen:
- CP Alcazar
- CP Arequipa Mall Plaza
- CP Arequipa Paseo Central
- CP Arequipa Real Plaza
- CP Brazil
- CP Cajamarca
- CP Inca Trails
- CP Canto Grande
- CP Center
- CP Civic Center
- CP Chiclayo Mall Aventura
- CP Chiclayo Real Plaza
- CP Commas
- Zip Code Cusco
- CP El Pole
- CP Civil Guard Chorrillos
- CP Huancayo Real Plaza
- CP Huánuco Real Plaza
- PC La Molina
- CP Lurin
- CP Mall del Sur
- North PC
- CP Piura
- CP Piura Real Plaza
- CP Spring
- CP Pro
- CP Pucallpa
- CP Puno
- Puruchuco CP
- CP Risso
- CP Salaverry
- CP San Borja
- CP San Miguel
- CP Santa Clara
- CP Santa Clara Qhatu Plaza
- CP Tacna
- CP Trujillo Center
- CP Trujillo Real Plaza
- CP Window
- CP Villa El Salvador
- CP Villa Maria del Triunfo.
Where to see ‘Sound of freedom’ in Cinépolis Peru theaters?
The same way, Cinépolis pre-sale has started ‘Sound of freedom’ for the following cinemas:
- Cinepolis Larcomar
- Cinepolis Plaza Norte
- Cinepolis Santa Anita
- Cinepolis Pucallpa
- Cinepolis Arequipa Center.
