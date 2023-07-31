‘Sound of freedom’, ‘Sound of freedom’ by its name in Spanish, is a film starring Jim Caviezel. This film went viral in Peru due to the surprise it caused by not having been considered for release in our country, taking into account the sensitive issue it addresses, such as child trafficking. It turns out that, after several claims on social networks, theaters made the decision to release the famous film, which had words of support from celebrities such as actor Mel Gibson, singer Luis Fonsi, model and actress Karolina Kurkova, actor Carlos Ponce, among others.

For this reason, in this note, we will give you all the information about the pre-sale to be carried out by Cineplanet for the day of its premiere.

What is the price of the ‘Sound of freedom’ pre-sale tickets at Cineplanet?

As the company indicates on its website, there is no specific price to see the tape, since it varies depending on the venue that one chooses. For this reason, below, we show you the prices of some of the places in cineplanet.

‘Sound of freedom’ tells the story of Tim Ballard (Jim Caviezel), who will try to save children from human traffickers. Photo: Angel Studios

In Lima

CP Alcazar: S/34.00

CP Brazil: S/23.50

CP Inca Trails: S/33.00

Downtown CP: S/14.00

CP Civic Center: S/24.50

CP Commas: S/16.00

CP La Molina: S/33.00

CP Mall del Sur: S/22.50

North CP: S/22.00

CP Risso: S/22.50

CP Salaverry: S/33.00

San Miguel CP: S/31.00

CP Villa El Salvador: S/16.00

in province

CP Chiclayo Real Plaza: S/22.50

CP Arequipa Real Plaza: S/21.00

CP Piura Real Plaza: S/13.00

CP Cusco: S/22.00

CP Pucallpa: S/13.50

CP Tacna: S/20.50

CP Puno: S/16.00

How to buy tickets for the pre-sale of ‘Sound of freedom’ ONLINE?

If after seeing the price of the tickets you want to separate your ticket in advance or check the price of any venue that is not on the list, you can enter the Web page of cineplanet and make the purchase for the room of your preference and at the time that best suits you.

What is ‘Sound of Freedom’ about?

The plot of the film is based on true events. In it, we can see Timothy Ballard, a federal agent who resigns from his job within the United States Government, in the Department of Homeland Security, to save minors from cartels and human traffickers. The film portrays child trafficking in Latin American countries, especially in Mexico.

While carrying out his work, Tim meets a 7-year-old boy whom he saved from a trafficker and who asks for his help to rescue his sister, who is also in the same situation as him. Thus begins the story that has given much to talk about around the world and, especially, on social networks.

What is the cast of ‘Sound of freedom’?

Jim Caviezel as Timothy Ballard

Mira Sorvino as Katherine Ballard

Bill Camp as Batman

Yessica Borroto as Katty-Giselle

Kurt Fuller as Frost

Gary Basaraba as Earl Buchanan

José Zúñiga as Roberto

Eduardo Verastegui as Paul

Cristal Aparicio as Rocio

Lucas David Águila as Miguel.

