The movie “sound of freedom” last premiered tuesday july 4 in various cinemas USA and is expected to arrive soon Latin America. This film has generated controversy due to the heartbreaking and cruel story that exposes the cases of child sexual abuse and trafficking Worldwide. According to the producer Eduardo Verasteguihe based himself on the story of Timothy Ballarda former FBI agent currently fighting to stop child trafficking.

Why did “Sound of Freedom” make Hollywood tremble?

This is because, in the United States, the issue of human trafficking, specifically children, is very sensitive, since only “in the year 2020, the NCMEC received more than 17,000 complaints of child sex trafficking“; besides, “1 in 6 of the more than 26,500 cases of children reported missing to NCMEC for running away was likely a victim of child sex trafficking,” according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Likewise, the actor Mel Gibson He gave a strong message in which he stated that child trafficking is a problem that must be eradicated and awareness of the situation must be taken, for which he recommended all his followers to go see “Sound of freedom.”

Why Netflix might not include “Sound of Freedom” in its catalog?

As some users in Twitter expressed and even the producer himself commented on it during the premiere, not only Netflix would have refused to include “Sound of Freedom” in his catalogue, but also Amazon Prime Video. However, this happened years ago and streaming platforms could change their minds. At the moment, the film can only be seen in theaters in the United States and on unofficial websites.

