The film ‘Sound of freedom’ is about to be released in Peru and other countries of Latin America, so the production team has started its promotional tour. as announced Eduardo Verastegui, Among the list of nations that he will visit is our land, which he will arrive after passing through Ecuador, Costa Rica and Chile. When the producer from ‘Sound of freedom’ to Peru? Here we tell you all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Sound of freedom’ PREMIERE in Peru confirmed: when can ‘Sound of freedom’ be SEE in theaters?

When will Eduardo Verástegui arrive in Peru?

According to what he communicated through a video, Eduardo Verastegui the promotional tour of ‘Sound of freedom’ in Quito, Ecuador, the August 9, to later pass through Costa Rica, Mexico and Chile until arriving at Peru.

As can be seen in the excerpt from the interview uploaded to YouTube, the producer mentioned the following: “14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20 (August) we will be in Chile, in Peru, in Paraguay… “; so we await your arrival in our country the next week.

Which countries will Eduardo Verástegui visit?

The visits that Eduardo Verástegui has scheduled for the nations of Latin America, apparently, will be very short and here we leave you the list of the territories that will receive him:

Ecuador

Mexico

Costa Rica

Chili

Peru

Paraguayan

Colombia

Argentina

In addition, the producer of ‘Sound of freedom’ will also arrive in Europe, specifically, in London, England.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Sound of freedom’: film financier, Fabián Marta, was arrested for kidnapping minors

When does ‘Sound of freedom’ premiere in Peru?

Tape Sound of freedom’directed and produced by Eduardo Verástegui and Alejandro Gómez Monteverde, will be released in Peru thisAugust 31, 2023Therefore, our country has also been included in the promotional tour of the film.

The launch of ‘Sound of freedom’ in Peru will be on August 31. Photo: Angel Studios

#Sound #freedom #Eduardo #Verástegui #announced #arrival #Peru #promote #film

The film ‘Sound of freedom’ is about to be released in Peru and other countries of Latin America, so the production team has started its promotional tour. as announced Eduardo Verastegui, Among the list of nations that he will visit is our land, which he will arrive after passing through Ecuador, Costa Rica and Chile. When the producer from ‘Sound of freedom’ to Peru? Here we tell you all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Sound of freedom’ PREMIERE in Peru confirmed: when can ‘Sound of freedom’ be SEE in theaters?

When will Eduardo Verástegui arrive in Peru?

According to what he communicated through a video, Eduardo Verastegui the promotional tour of ‘Sound of freedom’ in Quito, Ecuador, the August 9, to later pass through Costa Rica, Mexico and Chile until arriving at Peru.

As can be seen in the excerpt from the interview uploaded to YouTube, the producer mentioned the following: “14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20 (August) we will be in Chile, in Peru, in Paraguay… “; so we await your arrival in our country the next week.

Which countries will Eduardo Verástegui visit?

The visits that Eduardo Verástegui has scheduled for the nations of Latin America, apparently, will be very short and here we leave you the list of the territories that will receive him:

Ecuador

Mexico

Costa Rica

Chili

Peru

Paraguayan

Colombia

Argentina

In addition, the producer of ‘Sound of freedom’ will also arrive in Europe, specifically, in London, England.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Sound of freedom’: film financier, Fabián Marta, was arrested for kidnapping minors

When does ‘Sound of freedom’ premiere in Peru?

Tape Sound of freedom’directed and produced by Eduardo Verástegui and Alejandro Gómez Monteverde, will be released in Peru thisAugust 31, 2023Therefore, our country has also been included in the promotional tour of the film.

The launch of ‘Sound of freedom’ in Peru will be on August 31. Photo: Angel Studios

#Sound #freedom #Eduardo #Verástegui #announced #arrival #Peru #promote #film

The film ‘Sound of freedom’ is about to be released in Peru and other countries of Latin America, so the production team has started its promotional tour. as announced Eduardo Verastegui, Among the list of nations that he will visit is our land, which he will arrive after passing through Ecuador, Costa Rica and Chile. When the producer from ‘Sound of freedom’ to Peru? Here we tell you all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Sound of freedom’ PREMIERE in Peru confirmed: when can ‘Sound of freedom’ be SEE in theaters?

When will Eduardo Verástegui arrive in Peru?

According to what he communicated through a video, Eduardo Verastegui the promotional tour of ‘Sound of freedom’ in Quito, Ecuador, the August 9, to later pass through Costa Rica, Mexico and Chile until arriving at Peru.

As can be seen in the excerpt from the interview uploaded to YouTube, the producer mentioned the following: “14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20 (August) we will be in Chile, in Peru, in Paraguay… “; so we await your arrival in our country the next week.

Which countries will Eduardo Verástegui visit?

The visits that Eduardo Verástegui has scheduled for the nations of Latin America, apparently, will be very short and here we leave you the list of the territories that will receive him:

Ecuador

Mexico

Costa Rica

Chili

Peru

Paraguayan

Colombia

Argentina

In addition, the producer of ‘Sound of freedom’ will also arrive in Europe, specifically, in London, England.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Sound of freedom’: film financier, Fabián Marta, was arrested for kidnapping minors

When does ‘Sound of freedom’ premiere in Peru?

Tape Sound of freedom’directed and produced by Eduardo Verástegui and Alejandro Gómez Monteverde, will be released in Peru thisAugust 31, 2023Therefore, our country has also been included in the promotional tour of the film.

The launch of ‘Sound of freedom’ in Peru will be on August 31. Photo: Angel Studios

#Sound #freedom #Eduardo #Verástegui #announced #arrival #Peru #promote #film

The film ‘Sound of freedom’ is about to be released in Peru and other countries of Latin America, so the production team has started its promotional tour. as announced Eduardo Verastegui, Among the list of nations that he will visit is our land, which he will arrive after passing through Ecuador, Costa Rica and Chile. When the producer from ‘Sound of freedom’ to Peru? Here we tell you all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Sound of freedom’ PREMIERE in Peru confirmed: when can ‘Sound of freedom’ be SEE in theaters?

When will Eduardo Verástegui arrive in Peru?

According to what he communicated through a video, Eduardo Verastegui the promotional tour of ‘Sound of freedom’ in Quito, Ecuador, the August 9, to later pass through Costa Rica, Mexico and Chile until arriving at Peru.

As can be seen in the excerpt from the interview uploaded to YouTube, the producer mentioned the following: “14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20 (August) we will be in Chile, in Peru, in Paraguay… “; so we await your arrival in our country the next week.

Which countries will Eduardo Verástegui visit?

The visits that Eduardo Verástegui has scheduled for the nations of Latin America, apparently, will be very short and here we leave you the list of the territories that will receive him:

Ecuador

Mexico

Costa Rica

Chili

Peru

Paraguayan

Colombia

Argentina

In addition, the producer of ‘Sound of freedom’ will also arrive in Europe, specifically, in London, England.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Sound of freedom’: film financier, Fabián Marta, was arrested for kidnapping minors

When does ‘Sound of freedom’ premiere in Peru?

Tape Sound of freedom’directed and produced by Eduardo Verástegui and Alejandro Gómez Monteverde, will be released in Peru thisAugust 31, 2023Therefore, our country has also been included in the promotional tour of the film.

The launch of ‘Sound of freedom’ in Peru will be on August 31. Photo: Angel Studios

#Sound #freedom #Eduardo #Verástegui #announced #arrival #Peru #promote #film