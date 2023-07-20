The film ‘Sound of freedom’ was released on July 4 in theaters in the United States and, despite its great reception, its release in other countries or on streaming platforms had not been confirmed. As reported by producer Eduardo Verástegui, both Netflix and Disney refused to place the tape in their catalogs. However, now that the film is having success, big companies could reconsider the proposal to release ‘Sound of freedom’ via streaming.

For now, the film starring Jim Caviezel is still on the billboard and two Latin American countries have been the first to confirm that ‘Sonido de libertad’ will arrive in their theaters. These are Mexico and Peru. Here, we tell you from when the Alejandro Gómez Monteverde film will be able to be seen in Mexican theaters.

When will the movie ‘Sound of freedom’ be released in Mexico?

As announced by the Mediotiempo portal, the film distributor Heart Films will be in charge of bringing ‘Sound of freedom’ to theaters in Mexico. This medium has indicated that the release date of the film will be the August 31, 2023.

In which cinemas can ‘Sound of freedom’ be seen in Mexico?

At the moment, it is only known that the company Corazón Films will be in charge of distributing ‘Sound of freedom’, so we will have to wait and be attentive to which theaters will announce the entry of the film to their billboard. However, it is likely that the Cineplanet chain will premiere the film, since, as in Peru, it has offices in Mexico.

Where can I watch the movie ‘Sound of freedom’?

‘Sound of freedom’ will be released soon in Mexico. Photo: Angel Studios

The movie ‘Sound of freedom’It is one of the main surprises on the billboard in theaters in the United States. Although his arrival in Latin America is about to materialize, many people are anxious to see ‘Sound of freedom’ ONLINE on some platform. Luckily, it has been announced that it can be seen via streaming from Angel Studios; however, there is no official release date yet, as it has to go off the billboards first.

