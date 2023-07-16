“Sound of Freedom” either “Sound of Freedom” It premiered on July 4 and, to date, it has already broken the box office. The tape has been cataloged by the world of cinema as one of the best films of 2023: the plot behind it has been important to achieve that. Eduardo Verastegui, Producer and activist for human rights, he is the creator of this feature film, which he has considered the most important project of his life.

How did “Sound of freedom” save Eduardo Verástegui’s life?

After the premiere of “Sound of Freedom”, Eduardo Verastegui had an interview with the American outlet People en Español and talked about issues related to the film: he mentioned that “Sound of Freedom” he was saving her life. Verástegui, after this statement, went on to detail what he was referring to: “When one has been working on projects for more than 20 years to save lives, they also save yours.”

Likewise, the Mexican film producer confessed in the interview with People en Español that he made a promise to his parents, which consists of giving his life and all that he is in projects that can entertain people, but also cause a positive change in their ways. On the other hand, he remarked that he feels inspired by meeting characters like Tim Ballard, the protagonist of the true story of “Sound of Freedom”who fights against trafficking and sexual exploitation of children in the world.

What is known about “Sound of Freedom”?

The film is based on the true story of Tim Ballard, a former HSI agent who, a few years ago, back in 2006, fought against child trafficking in Latin America. His goal was always to find the little ones, as well as the consumers and dealers. Ballard, after his retirement, founded an NGO to save minors from human trafficking.

Official trailer of “Sound of freedom”

