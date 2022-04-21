Bacteria can do many interesting things, such as breaking down crude oil and plastics, “eating” metal, shrinking tumors and perhaps even controlling robots, but what is the sound of bacteria? As far as we know about them, there is a lot we don’t know, and to this day one of the “greatest mysteries” was related to what their sound was, and above all, do they make “noise”?

Given their size, you’d be forgiven if you were to think that bacteria are essentially silent, however a new study published in Nature Nanotechnology first captured the sound of bacteria in a recording that reveals the slight hum of bacterial life, which could be a huge step forward in detecting antibiotic resistance.

Ultrathin graphene drums were used to pick up the subtle sounds of Escherichia coli as they went about their bacterial activity.

“What we saw was amazing! When a single bacterium adheres to the surface of a graphene drum, it generates random oscillations with amplitudes of a few nanometers that we could detect. We could hear the sound of a single bacterium! “

stated in a declaration the professor Cees Dekker of the University of Delft e co-author of the article.

To hear these sounds, the team needed an extremely sensitive instrument: with the bacteria so small, traditional recording methods would not have been enough. They settled on graphene, which is made up of a single layer of carbon atoms and is good at conducting sound and electricity.

The choice of graphene to hear the sound of bacteria

Graphene is “known as the wonderful material,” said Dr Farbod Alijani, who led the study. “It is very strong with beautiful electrical and mechanical properties and is also extremely sensitive to external forces.”

Thanks to this sensitivity, the team collected the minute vibrations of a single E. coli. It is believed that the beats you can hear are the result of the biological processes of the bacteria, particularly the movement of the tail (flagella) that pushes them forward. With amplitudes of up to 60 nanometers, each beat is quite small:

“To understand how small these flagellar beats are on graphene, it is worth saying that they are at least 10 billion times smaller than a boxer’s fist when reaching a punching bag. Yet these nanoscale rhythms can be converted into soundtracks and listened to – and how good is that? “

Alijani explained.

The authors also investigated how antibiotics might affect this microbe “music”. As you would expect, when the bacteria are killed, they no longer make any sound. When E. coli was susceptible to the antibiotic, the tiny cacophony subsided within an hour or two of exposure. However, when the bacteria were resistant to the drug, the beats continued as before.

The beats could then be used to probe whether the bacteria are alive – somewhat like the pathogenic equivalent of a pulse or heartbeat – and to identify if they have acquired antibiotic resistance.

“Ultimately it can be used as an effective diagnostic toolkit for the rapid detection of antibiotic resistance in clinical practice”,

Alijani hopes.

This is much needed, as resistance continues to be a serious public health concern – over 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections occur each year in the United States, responsible for 35,000 deaths.

“This would be a valuable tool in the fight against antibiotic resistance, an ever-growing threat to human health around the world”

concluded Professor Peter Steenken.

