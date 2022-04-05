On February 18, 2021, it landed on Mars. rover perseverance from NASA. A week later, Earthmen could hear for the first time a martian sound, on that occasion the wind. Now, a year and almost five hours of recordings later, a newly published study reveals all the secrets of what the red planet sounds like. There the sound waves propagate more slowly and attenuate more quickly. And there is not one speed of sound, but two: higher frequencies (treble) and lower frequencies (bass) travel at different rates. These sound data are helping scientists to better understand the Martian atmosphere, key knowledge for when humans arrive.

the of the perseverance it is the most ambitious mission sent to Mars. The machine is a marvel of technique. The main objective of rover it is to take samples that it collects, packs and leaves as milestones on its way through the Jezero crater, where the device landed. He goes at his own pace, this year he has barely traveled three kilometers and collected seven of the more than forty samples he has commissioned. Within a decade, they hope to be able to bring this material to Earth and complete the mission: find clues to the life that is supposed to have existed on the red planet 3,500 million years ago. Among his seven instruments are two microphones. They are not modest, but can be purchased at a store. One is incorporated into the camera of the entry, descent and landing (EDL) system and is recording the noise made by the vehicle’s six wheels as it rolls. The other accompanies the SuperCam instrument, installed on the mast of the perseverance and record the ambient sound for a few minutes each day. But someone at the University of Malaga (UMA) had the idea that he could also record another source of sound that had gone unnoticed by most: the noise made by the laser of the rover when it cuts through martian rocks.

A team led by UMA professor Javier Laserna provides the NASA mission with a spectroscopy system to analyze the light signal generated by the laser. The beam cuts for a few seconds and during that time it emits light whose spectrum allows us to know what the rock is made of, but the cut also causes noise. As César Álvarez, from the Laserna team, recalls, “the SuperCam microphone is synchronized with the laser, during those seconds a sound is heard due to the ablation of the rock”. And his colleague Javier Amorós, also from the UMA and co-author of the study, says that “if you know how far away the rock is, you are able to measure the speed of sound”.

The results of this year’s sound recording have just been published on the scientific magazine Nature. Although for acoustics experts it is not a complete novelty, since it had been anticipated with models on Earth, the most striking fact is that the speed of sound is different depending on the frequency. According to the models, knowing the atmospheric pressure (which in the Martian plains is about 100 times lower than the terrestrial pressure at sea level) and the physical properties of the medium, the carbon dioxide (CO₂) that predominates in the Martian atmosphere, it was estimated that the sound waves would propagate at about 240 meters per second, compared to the 342 that it travels on Earth. The models were not too far wrong: the speed of sound during the day ranges between 240 m/s and 257 m/s. And the variations correspond to the frequency: the highest, the treble (above 2 kilohertz, kHz), travel up to 257 m/s. Meanwhile, the bass, the bass (around 84 Hz), propagate more slowly, at 240 m/s. Although hypothetical, the conversation between two people barely five meters away would only cause unintelligible cacophonies.

For the authors of the study, the different attenuation with respect to Earth is the most striking property of Martian sound. The lower density of the Martian atmosphere causes the attenuation to be much greater than at the Earth’s surface. Understood as the loss of power of the original signal when it has to pass through a medium, the physics of this process is relatively simple: as the sound wave propagates through the air, the molecules collide with each other, passing the oscillation and generating heat. Part of the acoustic energy is thus dissipated in the medium. The fascination is made explicit by physicist Manuel de la Torre, a researcher at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, who is behind the mission. perseverance: “I found it interesting how the microphone captures the rate of dissipation of energy from the atmosphere to heat in a very thin, CO₂-rich atmosphere. It can be heard up to the scale where the movement reaches the size of the distance between the molecules. It is a dynamic regime that is difficult to measure on Earth.”

“Mars is very quiet, before the ‘rovers’, there was only the wind” José Antonio Rodríguez, from the Center for Astrobiology. National Institute of Aerospace Technology

But the Martian sound isn’t just interesting on its own. The recordings of the wind, the wheels or the laser are serving as a mirror of the environment, the Martian atmosphere. MEDA, one of the seven instruments of perseverance and that it is something more than a meteorological station, whose main researcher is José Antonio Rodríguez, from the Center for Astrobiology (CAB), of the National Institute of Aerospace Technology. “Mars is very quiet, before the rover, there was only the wind,” recalls Rodríguez. During the day, convective turbulence occurs in the layer closest to the surface, marked by the vertical movement of the air caused by insolation and an unstable thermal gradient. “The recordings allow us to study the variations within these bursts. We do the study of turbulence with MEDA, with data on temperature, pressure… but the sound has allowed it at a micro level”, adds the Spanish scientist.

Compared to the millions of weather stations on Earth, there are only three on Mars, the three Spanish. To your data, we now add those inferred from the sounds recorded by the perseverance. As Rodríguez says, “these stations and the data from the microphones will allow us to fine-tune the models, to better understand the dynamics of the atmosphere to design future missions”.

You can follow MATTER on Facebook, Twitter and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.