A good surround sound system can put you right in the middle of your favorite game or movie, but how do you know which system is right for you? With terms such as 5.1, 7.1, Dolby Atmos and Spatial, you can sometimes barely see the wood for the trees. What do these terms mean, what is the difference and which one suits you?

Whether it’s movies or music, audio has evolved tremendously over the past few decades. From mono to stereo sound and finally surround sound. And while surround sound is nothing new, the way audio comes at you from all sides has improved quite a bit in recent years. In most cinemas nowadays the sound can be called downright spectacular and you can also achieve a full sound at home. As a viewer-listener you have the feeling that you are right in the middle of the action and that you actually experience the sound of footsteps, bullets, cars, slamming doors, passing planes and so on.

How many channels?

The best-known form of surround sound is based on so-called channels, which we usually refer to as 5.1 or 7.1-channel surround sound. The first number indicates how many audio channels there are to allow sound to come from different directions. The second number is for the subwoofer, which handles the lowest frequencies and produces vibrations. So a 5.1 channel has audio for left, right, center, surround left and surround right, with a subwoofer to top it off. A 7.1 channel has left, right, center, side-left, side-right, rear-left, rear-right and a subwoofer.

To make those different sound channels audible, surround systems use a combination of primary speakers, satellite speakers, and a separate subwoofer. The primary speakers cover the left, right, and center channels. These channels are the most important, as they handle most of the sound. These three speakers are nowadays often included in a soundbar that you can place in front of your television, but you can also use three separate boxes.

The satellite speakers, in turn, allow more sound to come in from the side and behind you. With a 5.1-channel system, you place two satellite boxes behind you, both on the left and on the right. With 7.1-channel systems, these satellite boxes are doubled for even more differentiation in the surround experience. The two largest and most common formats for this type of surround sound are Dolby Digital 5.1 or 7.1, and DTS 5.1 or 7.1. Both formats do more or less the same thing, although true audiophiles may prefer one or the other.

A large sound system at home is nice, but sometimes you also want to listen to music in good quality on the road. BestTested Move the best wireless headphones in a row.

Spatial sound

The latest technology from Dolby and DTS in recent years can be found in spatial audio processing technologies, i.e. spatial audio† The advantage? This spatial audio assigns each sound source an individual location in a 360-degree space. That includes the height. Instead of the individual channels in a 5.1 or 7.1 system, spatial audio in a movie or series can place hundreds to thousands of sound effects around the listener. Because each object that makes sound is associated with a particular position, spatial audio is also known as object based audio called.

Today’s modern hardware and software work well together. Whether it is a thick soundbar or an extensive surround system with multiple speakers; any hardware that supports the spatial audio can mix the different sound sources properly. The most common spatial audio format for film is Dolby Atmos, followed by DTS:X. Both are used in sound bars and other home theater systems. Most speakers support both standards. New content on Apple TV, Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney+ all use Dolby Atmos. DTS:X is more often used on (Ultra HD) Blu-rays, although Dolby Atmos is also used.

Surround on headphones

We also come across the term spatial audio against, but that term means something different. because object based audio is spatial audiobut not any kind of spatial audio is also object based audio† With headphones and headsets, the term refers to the impression that sound comes at you from different directions. It simulates what sound bars and satellite boxes do. That's different from object based sound.

A good example of this technology can be found in Apple’s headphones. Here the system adjusts the different sounds between your ears, so that it gives the impression of different sound directions. This way you can simulate surround sound with only one speaker per ear. In addition, Apple also uses an accelerometer and a gyroscope to register the movement of your head and match the sound to the position of your device. For example, sound coming from the left or right always actually sounds from the left or right.





