The Chilean Football Federation said it would set a new date for the match without spectators, and also requested a meeting with the president to take further measures to combat violence and hooliganism.

“We will not allow a small group of outlaws to take over the stadiums at the expense of the vast majority who go to watch the matches in peace and joy,” Boric, who supports Universidad Católica, wrote on Twitter.

“We join our voice with that of the President of the Republic so that those involved in these events receive the most severe punishment, and we ask for his support to combat acts of violence whose perpetrators are left with impunity due to the regular regulations. Fighting this matter requires collective action from all sectors,” the Chilean Confederation said in a statement.

The Chilean Confederation will also call for an urgent meeting of all football elements in the country to strengthen security and toughen penalties for acts of violence in stadiums.