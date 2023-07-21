Sound Art | There are at least 11 fascinating sound works in Helsinki – this is how you can find them

Public sound works are made to make people happy or to change the way we experience our environment. There are a dozen works in the capital region.

“I I don’t go there anymore to be barked at by Hannu! Damn it, I’m going to Amsterdam to smoke a cloud!”

Artist Markku Puustinen heard a group of women barking at their boss in the subway and realized that this would become the content of the artwork. Even earlier, he had found a suitable place for the recording, a rainwater well on Torkkelinmäki in Kallio, Helsinki.

And so the mine began to say: “Finnair flight AY 814 to Amsterdam, gate 6”.

“People complain and whine, but they don’t change. It makes it easier when you go to Torkkelinmäki to listen and then make a decision and start a new one,” explains Puustinen.

Many have been startled by the sounds coming from the rainwater well.

But I’m leaving from 2003 is the oldest public sound work in Helsinki.

The environmental artist using the artist name Markku “Sika” Puustinen has made several temporary and permanent works in various parts of Helsinki to delight people.

Puustinen has made another work for a rainwater well. Burglary– is in a well in front of Suomen Bank. This includes tinkering and drilling. Puustinen states that the Bank of Finland knows about the work, “but when the bank is broken into, you are not allowed to ask.”

Markku “Sika” Puustinen makes his works voluntarily, to please the townspeople and himself.

When the night gets dark, you can listen to a sound work on your mobile phone on the rock of Kaivopuisto in southern Helsinki A Scene II. Helsinki Art Museum Ham commissioned the work Mark Niskanen and Jani-Matti Salon from an artist duo to the 2021 Helsinki Biennale.

The artists gave each flashing beacon light off the coast of Helsinki its own note. The end result is a sound and light work that is always changing in rhythm.

A Scene II is listened to in Kaivopuisto using a smartphone and headphones.

“In the West, the sense of sight prevails. What happens when you change the order of the senses and make the sound the most important?” Salo asks.

“Even though sound is the main material in many of our works, we still don’t want to talk about sound art, but more about creating situations,” says Mark Niskanen, who lives in New York, via remote connection. “Depending on the weather, the season and other events in the environment, this is always a different work.”

Public the maintenance of a sound artwork is significantly more demanding than, for example, a bronze statue.

Outdoor audio equipment, power sources and other technology must be monitored and serviced regularly.

“Care is important already in the planning phase,” says Mark Niskanen. “How can a work be made sustainable? Taking care of the technique of the work is taking care of the experiencer of the work.”

Artists Jani-Matti Salo and Mark Niskanen gave a joint interview despite the geographical distance.

The soundscapes of ring rail stations are one example of maintenance problems. When the Kehärata opened in 2015, the Kivistö, Aviapolis and Lentoasema stations each had their own unique soundscape. Composers and players were I met Rinne and Power Majamäki. The works were ordered by the city of Vantaa and the customer is responsible for them.

However, from the beginning of summer 2023, the stations were quiet. When Helsingin Sanomat started asking about it, the soundscapes returned to the stations. “All that was needed was the information that the soundscapes are not heard,” says Fintraffic, which is responsible for the stations’ announcements.

In works of sound art there are often musical elements, but they are not music. You can listen to music anywhere, but the sound work is only experienced in the place where it is.

“The situation, the conditions and the historical layers of the place all affect the experience of the sound work,” says Jani-Matti Salo.

The history of the place is also part of Niskanen & Salon A Scene II -work in front of the Kaivopuisto observatory.

“Before, we navigated by the stars, now we use sea marks,” Salo points out.

The place, the sounds and the lights of the sea marks are the same, but the effect is completely different when you experience it now in the hazy twilight of a summer night compared to the atmosphere of, say, a starry winter night.