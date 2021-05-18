The State Duma adopted in the third reading a law prohibiting the placement of sound advertisements on the facades and roofs of buildings using special equipment. The authorities responded to complaints from residents and considered that the noise level from such marketing methods negatively affects livelihoods. Document published in system ensuring legislative activity.

Related materials The roof has gone Drunken robots, broken glass and crooked walls: what the projects of the most shocking architect in the world look like

The initiative of the bill belongs to the Duma of the Astrakhan region. The deputies drew attention to the fact that the videos are reproduced with the help of amplifiers and are repeated throughout the day. Advertising becomes intrusive and negatively affects the living conditions of citizens. This situation leads to an increase in social tension, the explanatory note says.

Changes will be made to the federal law “On Advertising”. The authorities noted that advertising stimulates consumers, and its restriction may affect the profits of business owners. However, in this draft law, the priority is to protect the rights of citizens to a favorable environment.

In April, the city mobility service Citymobil and ResearchMe conducted a study in which Russians described an ideal city. 30 percent of respondents noted that they dream of completely or partially removing outdoor advertising from building facades.