Towards the hearing of the Soumahoro case: the wife places the blame on her mother

The two women in the Soumahoro case against each other in view of the preliminary hearing which must decide on the possible referral to trial of the wife, mother-in-law and two brothers-in-law of MP Aboubakar Soumahoro, former trade unionist and elected from the ranks of the Left Green Alliance and then moved to the Mixed group (he is not under investigation) .

As Corriere della Sera explains, “the two women will face the possible trial as “rivals”. They and the other defendants are accused of incorrect use of state funds in the management of the Karibu and Consorzio Aid reception coops for migrants. Irregular accounting operations, aimed at evading taxes also through false invoices”.

As Corriere della Sera recalls, “this is approximately 2.3 million euros which would have allowed the cooperatives to evade 597 thousand euros of IRES”. The defense of his wife, Liliane Murekatete, is essentially that of not having drawn up the offending statement“thus calling into question his family members, starting with his mother Marie Therese Mukamitsindo, administrator of the cooperatives. Both because Liliane Murekatete was not present in that period, and because the signature at the bottom of the document, he claims, is not his”, he writes the Ciorriere della Sera.

