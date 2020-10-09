Soumaïla Cissé, emblematic political figure in Mali, in Bamako, in 2018 (MICHELE CATTANI / AFP)

The soldiers who – gently – overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta (IBK) on August 18 did not hide it: the release of hostages was one of their priorities.

RELEASE OF HOSTAGES | Arrival of Soumaila CISSE, Sophie PETRONIN and the two Italians, Nicolas Chiacchio and Pierre Luigi Maccali | Thursday, October 8, 2020 pic.twitter.com/QQbLBNILQn – Prime Minister of Mali (@GouvMali) October 9, 2020

But it was less about Sophie Pétronin or the two Italians also retained by a jihadist group than Soumaïla Cissé, an emblematic political figure in Mali.

Leader of the opposition, three times presidential candidate, three times beaten close to the finish line: Soumaïla Cissé had been kidnapped six months ago while he was campaigning for the legislative elections in the region of Timbuktu.

His kidnapping had come as a shock to the whole country. He had even largely fueled the anger of the demonstrators against the former head of state. Because officially, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta refused to open discussions with the jihadists (even if he had ended up changing his position). Unlike the junta, which very quickly chose to negotiate with armed groups.

The president was invested on September 25. From September 26, I recorded a video to give sign of life

So last night, Soumaïla Cissé began by greeting his liberators. “I spent six months in very difficult living conditions, in almost permanent isolation, said the Malian politician. But I did not suffer any violence, neither physical nor verbal. Today I want to thank the new Malian authorities – who have changed during my absence! “

“The president was invested on September 25. As of September 26, I had a video recorded, at the request of my captors, to give a sign of life. The president was very efficient. I wanted to thank him for it“, added Soumaïla Cissé.

A diligence which of course benefited Sophie Pétronin, whose case was grafted to that of Soumaïla Cissé – in an extremely complex negotiation procedure which retains many gray areas.

While the Frenchwoman found her son’s arms on Thursday evening, October 8, in an extremely moving moment, Soumaïla Cissé made a triumphant public return, parading in a car among her supporters, standing, arms raised through the sunroof.

Thanks to her release, that of Sophie Pétronin and also that of two Italian hostages, the soldiers who committed to handing over power to civilians are gaining popularity and legitimacy.

At what price ? In a few days, more than 200 jihadist prisoners were taken out of Malian prisons, and taken by plane to the north of the country where they were released. Never seen.

Most of these Islamist fighters are presented as “little fish” who had not been tried, but executives affiliated with al Qaeda are part of the lot, including one of Mokhtar Belmoktar’s lieutenents, involved in several deadly attacks.

Their return to a region where they continue to expand their hold, where the security situation is very degraded, creates a lot of concern. Especially since the Sahel has been the scene of an open war since the beginning of the year between the two local subsidiaries of the Islamic State and Al-Qaida.

However, the new Malian authorities hope that these releases will help calm relations and allow progress on the peace agreements (the Algiers Accords) signed in 2015, but never implemented.