Coop Soumahoro, a new investigation opened. And the mother-in-law Terese goes on the counterattack in the courtroom

There is no peace for the family Soumahorothe investigation widens in scope European. Now if we want to get to the bottom of the story of the cooperatives family of the former Italian Left and Green MP, it is also the Office of the European Union for fight against fraud. The request for collaboration arrived on November 21st last to the Economic-Financial Police Unit of the Guardia di Finanza of Latin – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – he is in the records of the investigation by the Pontine Prosecutor's Office for fraud in public supplies, fraudulent bankruptcy of assets (due to distraction) and self-launderingwith at the center among others, in various capacities, the mother-in-law of the parliamentarian Marie Terese Mukamitsindo and wife Liliane Murekatete. Latina's investigation was born from “undignified” conditions where migrants were hosted in facilities. And from the report of the interrogation that Marie Terese Mukamitsindo held before the prosecutors of Latina on 15 January 2024, provided that the woman almost offload the responsibilities onto the people present inside.

“They could neither read nor write”, says Mukamitsindo, and they didn't want to eat “Italian rice“, they became violent by attacking the operators, breaking the cupboards, or eradicating bathrooms of structures”. Thus making dirty and impracticable – says Soumahoro's mother-in-law and reported by Il Fatto – the reception centers in Latina have come under investigation. To calm them down, “sometimes I intervened too, because they saw me as a maternal figure”. The lady rejects the investigators' accusations. “I specify – reports Il Fatto – that there has never been a problem of overcrowding within the structures, as every day the number of guests was communicated to the Prefecture of Latina, which was a necessary condition to obtain payment for the service. Only exceptionally Prefecture of Latina, based on arrivals, he could ask for an extra place.” The inspections had actually certified “the poor hygiene conditions and the poor cleanliness of the rooms, as well as the deficiencies in healthcare for residents“.