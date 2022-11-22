Liliane Murekatete would be unemployed, according to the statements of her husband, the deputy Aboubakar Soumahoro, but on social networks she flaunts luxury clothes and accessories while photographing herself in a 5-star hotel

Liliane Murekatetewife of the deputy of Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra Aboubakar Soumahoroinvolved in the investigation by the Latina prosecutor into the two Cooperatives accused of alleged exploitation of workers, karibu And AidSoumahoro Consortiumfrom 21 November made his Instagram profile private on which, as the newspaper writes Free, “he exhibited his well-being with photos like Chiara Ferragni”.

On Instagram Liliane Murekatete she sported luxury handbags, suitcases and eyewearphotographing itself inside 5 star hotel. Also on the Twitter profile of the Karibù Cooperative, specialized in “domestic services in support of family needs” and in the “reception and integration” activities of immigrants, of which the woman appeared to be – until last October 17 – board member, there are tweets that refer to high fashion brands such as Valentino, Gucci, Fendi, Prada and Missoni.

Liliane Murekatete and her passion for big fashion brands

Luxurious bags, suitcases and eyewear appear in Murekatete’s photos that demonstrate hers passion not only for the big fashion brands but also for the search for class and elegance, given by the perfect combination of dress, shoes and suitcases. In addition to Instagram, the woman’s LinkedIN profile photo also shows the presence of a Luis Vuitton smartphone case.

There would be nothing wrong with it if it weren’t for that the image that Liliane Murakatete spreads of herself contrasts not only with the mission of her mother’s Cooperative, but also with the public image spread by her deputy husbandfamous for having presented himself in Parliament, in the inaugural session of the new legislature, with the boots used by workers in the fields.

