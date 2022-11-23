The prosecutor of Latina investigates Marie Therese Mukamitsindo

Marie Therese Mukamitsindothe deputy’s mother-in-law Aboubakar Soumahoro, elected with the Verdi-Left Alliance, is under investigation for embezzlement by the Latina prosecutor in relation to the management of two cooperatives that deal with immigrants in the province of Latina. The alleged crime in the file is embezzlement.

“Aboubakar Soumahoro he may have all the blame in the world, but the media process is crazy. Accusation, investigation, sentence in three days in the press. I’m not surprised by Bonelli and Fratoiannibut of many supporters of the presumption of innocence who attack with foam at the mouth”, he comments Henry Costadeputy and deputy secretary of Action.

