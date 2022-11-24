Soumahoro, the brother-in-law’s Rwanda resort and the fake fundraiser

Soumahoro continues to be at the center of controversy for the story of coop from family. In those centers for migrants irregularities have emerged, exploitation And I work in black. The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Latina – we read in the Journal – has decided to register the mother in law of the deputy elected with the Italian Left and the Greens, Marie Therese Mukamitsindo. And now it’s going badly for the Honorable. Even if he declares himself strangerit is now involved all the family. It was also discovered that Soumahoro, last July – when he was not yet in Parliament – would have opened a loan of 250 thousand euros half owned by him and half by his wife. That propertyless wife he himself talks about in the video in tears. A thirty-year mortgage for one villa for 450 thousand euros.

There Finance Guardmoreover – continues the Journal – he would have discovered that Karibu’s money ended up on a African account referable to brother in law from Soumahoro. The man allegedly worked at the coop for around 1,000 euros a month, his mother Mukamitsindo said, but enough to set up a resorts in Rwandawhere he now lives. And if it is true that Soumahoro declares himself extraneous to the facts, it is also true that the Aid registered office in Lazio is the same as his Labor Leagueprotagonist of a second fundraiser in Puglia: 16 thousand € for i gifts of Christmas to children. But the manager of the center denies having received them: “Here, no children, only men laborers And very few women“.

