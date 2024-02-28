Soumahoro, the mystery of the €15,400 in cash for the advance payment of the villa

The trial against the wife and mother-in-law of Soumahorofor the money for women affair cooperatives spent for other private purposes, new details emerge relating in particular to home bought by the Soumahoro a Casal Palocco. In fact, it appears on the Roman villa the shadow of the diversion of funds which were to be intended for migrants. Liliane Murekatete – we read in La Verità – would in fact have received some unjustified sums of money used to buy the house in question. On December 22, 2021, Liliane signs a preliminary sale agreement for an agreed price of €360 thousand and pay, as an advance, €32 thousand. The Fiamme Gialle – according to what La Verità reports – regarding this nest egg of money, underline that “among the various sums creditedof particular interest for investigative activity”, are those arriving from Consortium Aid.

The causal of payment, for the investigators, are suspicious. The note reads: “Rental payment in 9 months and condominium arrears office Brussels“. But those sums of money are of dubious origin because the wife of Soumahoro it doesn't appear to be employee or have had corporate positions in Aid. Furthermore, the consortium, “does not have offices abroadmuch less to Brussels“. To complete the supply, – according to what La Verità reports – others arrive €3 thousand coming from one sister in lawas “wedding gift” and, between December 21st and 22nd, “some are recorded payments conspicuous of cash” for a total of €15,400. So the couple managed to pay the advance and then complete the payment thanks to a substantial mutual from €264 thousand. The investigators' attention is focused on these suspicious money movements.