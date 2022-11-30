Soumahoro case, Boldrini: “I trusted, I didn’t check”

The case Soumahoro involves more and more also the Pddue to the close links between the dem and the cooperative of the family coop karibuin which by the same admission of the Italian Left deputy’s mother-in-law, i non-migrants they came get paid. Strip the news, gave the Golden Tapir to Laura Boldrini who in 2018, on the occasion of the tenth edition of the MoneyGram Awards for immigrant entrepreneurs, awarded as best foreign entrepreneur Marie Therese Mukamitsindo, mother-in-law of Aboubakar Soumahoro, today investigated for aggravated fraud and false invoicing.

“I – explained the dem senator – limited myself to deliver an award that it was decided by an honor jury of which I was not a member. The judging panel consisted of representatives from MoneyGram, the associations of the craftsmen, Confindustria and small and medium enterprises. Give the Golden Tapir also to the award jury”. «So her he hadn’t checked? » asks the envoy. “With a jury like this who doesn’t trust? – replies the deputy of the PD – I think they should have done this job”.

