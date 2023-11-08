Soumahoro and the electoral campaign bills that don’t add up. He risks his seat in Parliament

Aboubakar Soumahoro risks losing the post of parliamentarian. THE judges of Bologna they analyzed his money movements related to fundraising for the election campaign detecting irregularities. The magistrates challenge the former Italian Left and Greens member and now in the Mixed group: the late appointment of the agent, Postepay, the opacity of the financiers. The regional electoral guarantee board of the Court of Appeal – we read in La Verità – found nine violations of the law on ballot boxes. Including the late appointment of the electoral representative and the opacity of his financiers. In the document of the panel made up of seven judges we read that the dialogue with the elected representative has been going on since March 31st. And in the list of movements, they are there unjustified cash withdrawals and operations unrelated to campaign finance. So much so as to make it possible decadence by the Chamber of Deputies, on which the Montecitorio council.

The first complaint concerns the violation of the 1993 law on the agent. That is, the person in charge of keep track of the election campaign. His appointment must take place the day following the calling of the political elections. And that of Stefano Manicardi, municipal councilor of the Democratic Party in Modena, “it does not appear timely and ritual. The form was filed in January 2023″. That is, four months after the election was announced. The main accusation, however, concerns money. The first problem, according to the judges, is that “no bank account is open or postal mail intended for fundraising”.

The candidate – continues La Verità – has in fact used a Postepay card registered to the councilor. On 27 July 2023, Soumahoro responded to the allegations in a statement to the Court. As for the representative, he admits the “slight” delay but the signature “covers the entire electoral period”. The deputy then used Postepay instead of his current account “in good faithgiven that it is considered equivalent to the current account”. And the movements can be traced in the same way. Soumahoro talks about formal irregularities while, he says, he has regularly accounted for the movements. He acquired the funding from the parties with an “alternative” but not “illicit” method. At that point the judges observed in the order of 29 September that “the candidate’s arguments do not invalidate the merits of all the objections“. Inflicted one fine of €40 thousandnow the decision on his future as a parliamentarian lies with the Chamber.

