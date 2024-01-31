Soumahoro attacks the government for the pact with Africa and the Salis case

Aboubakar Soumahoro returns to TV after a year of absence following the case of the family cooperatives that ended up on trial and the troubles of wife and mother-in-law. The former Greens and Italian Left goes to Aria which brings up La7 to announce the his personal Piano Mattei. Soumahoro speaks of “a ten-point document drawn up by the Afro-Italian community”, to which – Libero reports – the “diaspora of Afro-descendants” also contributed. The deputy attacks the Meloni government for its strategy on Africa and on immigration in general: “Ethnic replacement didn't work“. In the Soumahoro Plan for Africa there are also requests to be made to the government. “We have put in place what I've been asking Meloni for a yearthat is, not to write a plan for Africa without Africans“.

Read also: Mattei plan? “Without facts, African mistrust will become hostility”

Read also: “Salis? Disproportionate punishment. Chains? In Orban's country they are standard practice”

Soumahoro then also intervenes in the case of Ilaria Salis, after having removed a few pebbles from his shoe. “After political-media cannibalization campaign I'm here – replies Soumahoro -. Judge me for what I do, we are not in Hungary. Faced with a form of dehumanizationof barbarism, of violation of every human principle and value, as happened in the Salis case, why has the government not intervened until today? Why this silence?“. And again: “Why wasn't the ambassador summoned?”. Perhaps forgetting – continues Libero – that the ambassador was recalled by the Farnesina. And again: “Meloni should no longer have relations with Orbán. Ilaria's issue should be placed as a principle and without a solution, we should no longer have relationships. This is the issue.” In short, for Soumahoro it is now the government's fault. A thesis also supported by the other oppositions, who are riding the wave of the case to bring the prime minister into play.