The pressure received for the investigation by the Guardia di Finanza into the Karibu coop managed by his mother-in-law and his wife led the deputy Aboubakar Soumahoro to suspend himself from the parliamentary group of the Green-Italian Left Alliance: “I did it because I believe in the values ​​of dignity, out of respect for the story that brings me here, which is the story of many”, says the former trade unionist in Piazza Pulita on La7 trying to defend himself against the accusations. “I won’t forgive my levity” he reiterated in an interview with Corrado Formigli, referring to the fact that he had not intervened in support of Karibu employees who – by admission of his mother-in-law Marie Therese Mukamitsindo – were not paid for several months due to (it is the defense of the woman) of delays in payments by the State.

Mukamitsindo is under investigation for embezzlement, while the Public Prosecutor’s Office has not opened any files on him. The family rallied around the deputy, stating in several interviews that Soumahoro was unaware of the problems concerning the coop, in which in addition to the arrears or payments made illegally, another problem consisted in the inadequate conditions in which the guests were forced, mostly migrant children. “I told the truth – says the deputy on TV – I was born on the street, I’ve always been on the corner, but having moved from the corner was a collective journey, I’m not a character, someone who fights for the farm workers, for the riders , who gets on the ship in Catania, has postural radicalism, we will try to get up. I apologize if I wasn’t paying attention to what was happening at home, I will look into what happened”.

She knew that the cooperative was “virtuous”, then she learns of the fact that “there are unpaid salaries”: “My partner told me they were delays by the public administration. I made a mistake, I had to travel less and stay close to these workers. Whoever made a mistake will have to answer for it”. A witness who worked in the coop said that he had seen him several times “carrying shopping bags” into the structure, suggesting that it was therefore impossible that he did not know what the situation of workers and guests was like.