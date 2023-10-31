Lady Soumahoro and luxury: “expenditure for private purposes”. From Intimissimi to Latina…

The scandal that has engulfed the family of MP Soumahoro reached a turning point yesterday, with his wife and mother-in-law arrested. The two women are under investigation together with Mukamatsindo’s other children, Richard Mutangana – for whom residence was ordered – and Michel Rukundo. The Financial Police seized assets and bank accounts worth two million euros. And while their cooperatives are in liquidation, “expenditures for private purposes” emerge amounting to 370 thousand euros in two years. These include purchases in luxury boutiques, 5-star hotels, jewelers, travel, duty free and fish restaurants. 28 million euros arrived from state coffers in five years, from 2017 to 2022, of which only a small part was used for the Karibu cooperative. The investigators define it as “a delinquent structure at a family level”.

The order states that on one occasion Murekatete spent 80 euros in a beauty center for eyelash extensions. In an interview with Piazzapulita, the deputy responded to the controversy over his wife’s expenses by speaking of the “right to elegance”. But above all: another 470 thousand euros – reports Il Fatto Quotidiano – instead ended up in Rwanda, in Mutangana’s accounts. Who opened a restaurant with the money: “Gusto italiano”. In the list of payments that goes from February 2017 to July 2019, the investigators include expenses from Gucci, Ferragamo, Elena Mirò and as much as 700 euros in an Intimissimi store in Latina. The highest payment is 2,804 euros for Vanden Borre in Brussels. La Verità explains that the shopping amounts were quantified as follows by the investigators: 93,976.99 euros in 2017; 208,394.92 euros in 2018; 49,946.48 euros in 2019; 13,803.40 euros in 2020; and 2,177.16 euros in 2021. For a grand total of 368,398.95 euros.

