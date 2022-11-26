“No one had ever told me about hypotheses of crime, exploitation or illegal work. Aboubakar’s candidacy had the strength to consolidate some issues that are central to us”. The leader of the Italian Left does not regret the decision to nominate the former trade unionist and on his resignation he affirms: “There are shadows that he must clarify, but it depends on him”, the words of Nicola Fratoianni on the Aboubakar Soumahoro affair.

Last Thursday, Aboubakar Soumahoro suspended himself from the Alleanza Verdi-Italian Left group. The decision was made at the end of a discussion with the two leaders Angelo Bonelli and Nicola Fratoianni. A confrontation that lasted two days. On Wednesday, her mother-in-law Marie Therese Mukamitsindo was investigated for embezzlement, for unpaid wages in her cooperatives that employ laborers in the province of Latina. There is talk of 8,022 months of unpaid wages to employees. Mukamitsindo, upon inspection by the competent authorities, declared that he did not consider himself responsible for these shortcomings. But the Inspectorate opposed women in their role as employers. The episode is all the more serious as Soumahoro built his trade union career first and then his political career on struggles with the labourers.