Soumahoro, the €270 thousand mortgage and the declaration as Rdc recipient

The case Soumahoro keep arguing and the investigations on the cooperative family’s karibu they go on. But to complicate matters further for the deputy of the Mixedelected with Italian Left and Greensand the declaration of the incomes presented and published by law on the Chamber’s website. In the 2021 Soumahoro has earned – reports Libero – 9,150 eurospretty much almost like a income recipient of Citizenship. But the same deputy, only a few days ago on TV, had spoken of a mutual for the house from 270 thousand euros. At this point it comes to think that the his partner you make a lot more money, because Soumahoro said he also contributed to that purchase Liliane Murekatete. Just over €9,000 in a year equals €750 a month, figures below the poverty line, just over the average amount of a citizen’s income. In addition, the former Si-Verdi deputy also stated 7 thousand € received in election campaignalmost the same figure as his total income.

They cause a sensation – continues Libero – too the other amounts declared by MPs in 2021. The richest, for example, is Giulio Tremonti with a statement of over 1.5 million of Euro. Follows the leader of the Democratic Party Enrico Read with approx €388 thousand. Nicholas Fratoiannisecretary of the Italian Left exceeds i 100 thousandsomething less declares the president of the Chamber Lorenzo Fountain (99 thousand), immediately behind Maria Elena Woods with 98 thousand. Also the candidate secretary of the dem Elly Schlein it declares almost 90 thousand. Very detached, surprisingly, the leader of the M5s Giuseppe With youfor him the annual amount stops at share 34 thousand.

Subscribe to the newsletter

