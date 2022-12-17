Soumahoro case, salary of 4,000 euros for mother-in-law and brother-in-law

New revelations emerge on the Soumahoro case: the Latina prosecutor’s office, which is investigating the cooperatives managed by the mother-in-law and wife of the Verdi deputy of the Italian Left, has in fact discovered that the president of the Aid Consortium, a role held first by his mother-in-law and then by his brother-in-law Soumahoro, a salary of 4,400 euros gross per month was intended.

According to the deputy prosecutor Andrea D’Angeli, the Karibu cooperative evaded corporate income tax and VAT between 2015 and 2019, assuming the crimes of tax evasion and false invoicing.

According to what he reconstructs The Republicthe Aid Consortium and the Jambo Africa association issued false invoices: “fictitious schemes”, according to the prosecutor’s office, which were used to implement “a fraudulent family-run mechanism”.

For the president of the Aid Consortium, until 2020, the period that affects the investigations, a salary of 4,400 euros per month was expected.

A position held until 2017 by Aboubakar Soumahoro’s mother-in-law, Maria Therese Mukamitsindo, and until 2020 by the deputy’s brother-in-law, Michel Rukundo, both under investigation.

In 2020 the presidency passed to Soumahoro’s sister-in-law, Aline Mutesi, who is not under investigation, who adjusted the fee: “only” 4 thousand euros. In the same year, however, it was decided to give a salary to a councilor as well, envisaging a salary of 1,400 euros a month for former president Rukundo.