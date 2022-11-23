Soumahoro case, inspectorate: “for months” investigations into family members’ cooperatives. The ministry is also starting checks

The investigation into the cooperatives linked to Aboubakar Soumaharo’s wife and mother-in-law continues. In addition to the investigations by the finance police and the carabinieri on the cooperatives accused of non-payments and of reserving unhealthy conditions for the migrants they welcomed, investigations have also begun by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy (formerly the Ministry of Economic Development).

It also emerged that the two cooperatives had already been subject to checks by the national labor inspectorate “for months”. According to sources from the same Inspectorate, the proceedings, initiated “on the basis of complaints from some workers”, are “in the process of being concluded”.

“We had another meeting at the Inspectorate and Marie Therese Mukamitsindo (Soumahoro’s mother-in-law, ed) said that by now we will have to deal with the ministerial inspectors”, said Gianfranco Cartisano, secretary of Uiltucs who raised the case, finished to the attention of the Latina prosecutor.

According to La Repubblica, ministerial inspectors carried out the first checks on the Karibu cooperative, chaired by Maria Therese Mukamitsindo, mother-in-law of the trade unionist elected to the Chamber of Deputies from the ranks of the Italian Left-Green alliance. The investigations will also continue at the Aid Consortium, which is based in Latina in an office where the Lega Braccianti is also based.

Regarding the back wages, which would amount to 400 thousand euros, a confirmation has arrived in part from the prefecture of Latina, which in a report recognized the payment of the salary that the cooperative should have paid to four workers of the Aid Consortium. Despite the written invitation to pay, it was then the prefecture itself that had to intervene, paying the salaries due itself, as required by law.

In the past few hours, the case has led to an official intervention by the Greens-Italian Left alliance, which nominated Soumahoro in the last elections. After the request signed by the coalition leaders, a clarification meeting with the trade unionist is scheduled today. Angelo Bonelli himself, leader of the Greens who allegedly promoted the candidacy of the 42-year-old of Ivorian origin, denied that the two parties to the left of the Democratic Party are “evaluating suspensions or expulsions”.

“We said that there is a political issue on which discussion with Aboubakar is necessary and urgent, that he owes explanations not only to us but also to those who voted for us and we are trying to make sure that this meeting takes place as as fast as possible,” Bonelli said. “The theme of the exploitation of migrants is an issue that absolutely cannot leave us indifferent, indeed it indignates us a lot. From this point of view we are on the side of the judicial authority and those who have suffered exploitation”.