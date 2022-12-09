Soumahoro case already reported four years ago by Coop to the Viminale

The story involving the Soumahoro family it is enriched every day with disturbing details, drawing a gloomy picture of the management of their cooperatives.

In fact, it emerged – as reported by Repubblica – that when he was at the Ministry of the Interior Matthew Salvini a very detailed written warning was sent to Municipality of Roccagorga of which Carla Amici (Pd) was mayor, sister of Sesa, former deputy and many times undersecretary.

It was therefore in 2018 with the Conte I yellow-green government and Office III of the Central Directorate of Civil Services for Immigration had put it in black and white in a note sent to the Municipality. The dispute concerned some centers run by the mother-in-law and wife of deputy Aboubakar Soumahoro.

Despite this government warning is the Karibu that the Consortium Aid however, they continued to pocket millions of euros from the state and the prosecutor of Latina is investigating this, while the minister Adolfo Urso has finally closed the funding.

As known, the grain came out when i workers left without pay they turned to the Uil and as a side dish other flaws emerged, namely the management of minors (and others) forced to work without water, food and light and kept in dilapidated conditions.

The note from the Ministry refers to the Sprar project 2014 – 2016 and in particular to the results of an inspection carried out on 26 and 28 November 2018 which had led to prescriptions on critical issues identified and to be remedied within 20 days.

