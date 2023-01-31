Soumahoro case, the 100 thousand € collected disappeared. There are no invoices

Continue to hold the case Soumahoro. The former deputy of Italian Left and Greensnow switched to Misto, has been overwhelmed by scandal relating to family co-opmanaged by mother in law and from wifebut through an investigation that “Striscia la Notizia” is conducting, problems are also emerging relating to its “Labor League“. After the testimonies of the shareholder and some collaborators, the correspondent of the satirical news Pinuccio returns to the case and during the episode of Monday 30 January analyzes the expense items from what was published on the Lega Braccianti website, focusing on the reports of the 2020 he was born in 2021. These documents would prove that of the over 31 thousand euros collected for the strike organized at Romeabout 10 thousand would have been spent on garments And foodswhile beyond 21 thousand would be dedicated to transportation of protesters. Furthermore, of the 16 thousand euros collected for the Christmas Gifts intended for the children of the ghettos of Torretta Antonacci and Borgo Mezzanone (where there would be no children), as well 1,700 euros they would have been paid, instead, for the making a video.

Soumahorois trying to get back into politics. reports, of the journalists of the broadcast of Rai Tre they went to ask him that what did he do with the money of this pandemic fundraiser 225 thousand euros. Soumahoro says he showed the reported expenses and budgets. In reality, however, it turns out that he don’t have invoices. They asked him to show them, he didn’t have it. And the problem is that its reconstruction differs totally by what it does Caruso. His former partner basically says that on appeal, that is, by counting what happened cashed and how much it was spent €101,000 is missing. So there are €100,000 for charity dancing and sadly Aboubakar Soumahoro doesn’t answer.

Subscribe to the newsletter

