Soumahoro and Caruso the “leaders” of the slum in the Foggia area. The accusations

The case Soumahoro keep arguing. New ones emerge background on the relationship between the migrants and the new deputy of Italian left And greens ended up at the center of the scandal for coop family’s. “The clash in the ghetto has always been between Soumahoro And Caruso“: this is how the inhabitants of Il Giornale report Antonacci turretthe shanty town in the they shape where both protagonists would appear to have built their own careers. On the one hand Aboubakar Soumahoro, head of the Lega Braccianti; on the other Francesco Saverio Caruso, USB delegate to Foggia.

“The men of Lega Braccianti and USB they ask us for money to take us to work and for anything else, also for a mattress“: these – continues the Journal – are the main accusations against the two leaders of the slum Their story it intertwines right inside the trade unionwhere Soumahoro served for decades until he was abandoned, in 2020, when he decided to build his reality. Just as happened with Soumahoro, also Fausto Bertinottiat the time, he stated on Caruso that his proposal of his name had been a «unfortunate move». Two similar and related cases.

Subscribe to the newsletter

