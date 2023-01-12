Soumahoro case, the phenomenon of “reverse racism” continues

The story relating to Aboubakar Soumahoro shows no sign of subsiding and the fault lies with the “deputy in boots” as they called him after entering the Chamber to soil its red carpet with mud. Moreover, the boots weren’t even his and the rightful owner requested their immediate return. The story has been raging for months now but Soumahoro he seems not to have understood a fundamental rule of life and above all of information: if you are under attack from all directions, you should not agitate further and instead Soumahoro as soon as the media attention drops a little, it immediately reawakens it.

Let’s say that the holidays had passed with only two greedy posts: in one the Honorable compared himself to Nelson Mandela and in the other to Martin Luther King. Megalomania excited by the Christmas tree, they say. Yesterday however, at the resumption of activities, he compared himself to Enrico Berlinguer at the end of a long interview in Il Riformista, the only newspaper that supports him for his interests. At this point we need to understand if Soumahoro do you feel pleasure in being mistreated or is it just a more or less “juvenile” exuberance, even if the 42 springs should advise him more meekness.

Subscribe to the newsletter

