Soumahoro among the laborers of San Severo after the fire of some barracks

“After the fire that devastated some barracks of the laborers in Torretta Antonacci in San Severo (FG) I have come here to express my closeness and solidarity. I have been fighting for the laborers for years because I know the exploitation and I am also dealing with it as a parliamentarian”. So Aboubakar Soumahoro on social media.

