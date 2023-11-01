Soumahoro, the wife under house arrest in the seized villa. Hunt for money that disappeared into thin air

The case that overwhelmed the Soumahoro familywith the MP’s wife and mother-in-law arrested for fraud in connection with the investigation into the cooperatives they run with public money, spreads like wildfire. To further complicate the judicial situation of the parliamentarian’s family members, we read in La Verità the ownership of another houseit is an apartment in Brussels. Murekatete, Soumahoro’s wife, would also own a house in Ixelles, in the metropolitan city of the Belgian capital. In fact, at this address there appears to be the headquarters of the Karibuni Asbla non-profit association under Belgian law founded by Mukamitsindo in 2019.

From the investigation documents it appears that, at least until a few months agothe property was “leased conduit (passive)” by the Italian Karibu herself. Meanwhile – continues La Verità – the Prosecutor’s Office is looking for 1.9 million diverted from the cooperative but he found practically nothing in the bank accounts attributable to the family. For this reason the investigators decided to put the seals also at the villa of Casal Palocco of the Soumahoro family, the property bought for €360 thousand, the wife’s half-ownership was seized but the woman who is under house arrest was granted the right to use.

