Among the many protagonists of the Future Games Show August 2023 there was too Soulslinger. For the occasion, we have seen a new gameplay trailer of this rogue-lite shooter, which you can catch up in the player below, and the launch of the free demo.

Developed by Elder Games, Soulslinger: Envoy of Death is one first-person shooter with rogue-lite elements set in a fantasy-western world. The player plays a gunslinger in the underworld, caught up in a bloody war against “The Cartel”, a criminal organization that harvests souls to cast off the shackles of the afterlife. The player will be able to upgrade their skills, create custom weapons and unlock permanent improvements with each new game.

If you are interested find the demo of Soulslinger: Envoy of Death on Steam at this address. The game will be available in Early Access on PC in the course of 2023. It is also expected to be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.