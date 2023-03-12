Do you believe in fate, chance or causation? Whatever you believe, you will surely be surprised by the story that has gone viral on social media about a couple who discovered years later that they had dated in the same photo inadvertently before meeting.

One of the most famous legends about love and romantic couples is that of the “red thread of fate”, an Asian belief similar to the Western one about “soul mates” that refers to two people who have to meet at some point because that way it is dictated by the “gods” who tie the red thread to both parties.

Bearing this in mind, the case of a couple who, after years of relationship, realized that long before they met they accidentally came out together in a photograph.

It was through the social network Twitter where a netizen posted the story of Xue and Ye, who, after getting married, realized that they had managed to coincide in time and place 11 years before they met.

According to the publication, it was in July 2000 when, separately, both visited Qingdao, Chinaon the same date, but without knowing one or the other of the existence of the other.

“A couple discovered that they had appeared in the same photo 11 YEARS BEFORE THEY MET: This is the case of the case of Xue and Ye, a married couple who discovered that they had been together in the same place when the image was taken. Who I would imagine! Much less them”, can be read in the post published on the virtual platform of the little blue bird.

Thus, the young woman asked her mother to take a photo of her with a central sculpture of the square behind her, which commemorates the movement of May 4 when students from the Asian country took to the streets to demonstrate against the mistreatment of their nation in the Treaty of Versailles. Likewise, the young man also asked a person to take a picture of him.

The surprising thing is that neither of them knew, at that time, that he was in the photo that her mother took of him, where you can clearly see the man in the background closer to the famous Chinese sculpture.

“HE WOULD COME OUT IN HER PHOTO, IT’S CRAZY! And it’s just that, it seems like a premonition. When they both saw the other’s image, they got a chill, especially when they saw the one that he appears in the background. And it’s that A WHO WOULD NOT HAPPEN”, refers to the tweet.