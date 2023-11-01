Soulmate streaming and live TV: where to see the fourth and final episode

Tonight, Wednesday 1 November 2023, at 9.30 pm on Canale 5, the fourth and final episode of Anima gemella will be broadcast, the new fiction directed by Francesco Miccichè, developed by Peter Exacoustos, Magda Mangano and Laura Nuti, produced by Endemol Shine Italy in collaboration with RTI and Film Commission Torino Piemonte. Protagonists Daniele Liotti and Chiara Mastalli. Where to see Soulmate live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Wednesday evenings at 9.30 pm on Canale 5.

Soulmate live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many episodes

We have seen where to watch Soulmate on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are scheduled on Canale 5? In total, four episodes will be broadcast: the first on Wednesday 11 October 2023; the fourth and last on Wednesday 1 November 2023. Below is the complete schedule (warning: it may vary):