Soulmate: previews (plot and cast) of the fourth and final episode

This evening, Wednesday 1 November 2023, at 9.30 pm on Canale 5, the fourth and final episode of Anima gemella will be broadcast, the new fiction directed by Francesco Miccichè, developed by Peter Exacoustos, Magda Mangano and Laura Nuti, produced by Endemol Shine Italy in collaboration with RTI and Film Commission Torino Piedmont. Protagonists Daniele Liotti and Chiara Mastalli. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the final episode, the investigation focuses on Tommy. The man is considered the main suspect in the death of Adele, Carlo’s wife. Furthermore, Tommy also appears to be the one who attempted to kill Nina. The medium is going through an extremely difficult time. She no longer sees any hope in her future. Nina will face a dark moment. On the one hand she feels betrayed by Annabella, on the other she feels a sense of abandonment after Carlo is now ready to get married to Margherita. In reality, that sense of loneliness that Nina feels is a completely personal sensation. Carlo and Annabella, in fact, have no intention of leaving her alone. On the contrary, they are investigating to discover the whole truth about Adele’s death and make sure that Nina is finally safe. As they continue to search for the truth, they will discover that it is very likely that Tommy was not driving the car, but another person who seems to be ready to do anything to hide her dark secrets. The truth seems to be hidden in a basement that is located dangerously close to Nina.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the fourth and final episode of Soulmate, but what is the complete cast of the TV series broadcast on Canale 5? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Daniele Liotti: Carlo

Chiara Mastalli: Nina

Alice Torriani: Margherita

Alice Mangione: Annabella

Matteo Sintucci: Ruben, Nina and Annabella’s roommate

Davide Iacopini: Tommaso

Valentina Corti: Adele

Donatella Bartoli: Nina’s mother

Stefania Rocca: Madame Margot, psychic who runs an esoteric shop

Barbara Bouchet: Ortensia, Margherita’s grandmother

Hassein Taheri: Pharaoh

Streaming and live TV

Where to see Soulmate live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Wednesday evenings at 9.30 pm on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from PCs, tablets and smartphones.