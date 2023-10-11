Soulmate: previews (plot and cast) of the first episode

This evening, Wednesday 11 October 2023, at 9.30 pm on Canale 5, the first episode of Anima gemella will be broadcast, the new fiction directed by Francesco Miccichè, developed by Peter Exacoustos, Magda Mangano and Laura Nuti, produced by Endemol Shine Italy in collaboration with RTI and Film Commission Torino Piemonte. Protagonists Daniele Liotti and Chiara Mastalli. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the first episode which will air tonight, Wednesday 11 October, Carlo is an esteemed doctor who lost his beloved wife Adele due to a mysterious illness. Two years later he has made a new life for himself and is about to marry Margherita. During a party, Carlo witnesses a séance conducted by the scammer Nina who, having fallen into a deep trance, speaks with Adele’s voice: this is how he embarks on an investigation into his wife’s death, confident that he will be able to get himself in the right place. contact with Adele’s spirit thanks to Nina’s help. His friend Tommy, his father and his new girlfriend try in every way to divert him from this undertaking.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the first episode of Soulmate, but what is the complete cast of the TV series broadcast on Canale 5? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Daniele Liotti: Carlo

Chiara Mastalli: Nina

Alice Torriani: Margherita

Alice Mangione: Annabella

Matteo Sintucci: Ruben, Nina and Annabella’s roommate

Davide Iacopini: Tommaso

Valentina Corti: Adele

Donatella Bartoli: Nina’s mother

Stefania Rocca: Madame Margot, psychic who runs an esoteric shop

Barbara Bouchet: Ortensia, Margherita’s grandmother

Hassein Taheri: Pharaoh

Streaming and live TV

Where to see Soulmate live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Wednesday evenings at 9.30 pm on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from PCs, tablets and smartphones.