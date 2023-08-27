Developed by Digital Extremes, Soulframe was unveiled at TennoCon 2022. Now, finally, we’ve seen the game in action. More precisely, one of the was shown procedural dungeons complete with a boss fight.

On the occasion of Tennocon 2023 a video with more than thirty minutes of gameplay Of Soulframes , which really impressed the audience, also considering that it’s a free-to-play game. Let’s see it.

Luxury live service

Soulframe will be a live service

Just like Warframe, Soulframe will be a free to play live service. However, the game will be very different, also considering the fantasy setting. So the pace will be different and most of the action will take place on a large open world island. However, there will also be procedurally generated dungeons like in Warframe.

Players will take on the role of former soldiers of the Ode, the villain faction, capable of traveling in the spirit plane. There will be RPG systems, with characters built around three main attributes: Spirit, Courage, and Grace, which correspond to the Warrior, Mage, and Assassin archetypes.

Skills will be unlocked and upgraded by using “Spirits of the ancestors“. In the video we can see Archery, Blades, Arcanic and Athletics in action. The ancestors will also offer their knowledge, so as to allow players to discover a little of the mythology of the game.

For now, the official release date of Soulframe is unknown, but Digital Extremes has promised to return to talk about the game in 2024. Who knows if it will be launched over the next year or if we will have to wait for 2025 to be able to play it.