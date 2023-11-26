TO December a small circle of players will be able to try it first-hand Soulframethe new fantasy action MMORPG from Digital Extremes, thanks to a first testing phase with a limited number.
The confirmation came from CEO Steven Sinclair, during the studio’s latest livestream, where among other things a lot of new information arrived on Whispers in the Walls, the new Warframe expansion.
On this occasion Sinclair specified that approximately one hundred people will initially be selected for the tests, a number that will gradually increase over time, who will be able to try a still immature version of Soulframe, clearly not representative of the final product. Specifically, this trial version will allow you to explore a section of the main island that is the backdrop to the game, face dungeons full of enemies inside them, test some elements of the progression system and the character editor.
Participants will be invited to the tests via email, based on the order of registration on the game’s official website this address. Basically, the earlier you sign up, the more likely you are to be chosen.
What is Soulframe?
Announced during the summer of last year, Soulframe is an action Free-to-play MMO RPG set in a fantasy world created by Digital Extremes, the Canadian development studio known mainly for Warframe and therefore in possession of some experience in the genre.
According to the first details revealed by the studio, Soulframe will be characterized by a structure similar to that of Warframe, but with a completely different design and narrative philosophy that will focus more on I play solo. If you want to know more, we refer you to our special on Soulframe.
