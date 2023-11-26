TO December a small circle of players will be able to try it first-hand Soulframethe new fantasy action MMORPG from Digital Extremes, thanks to a first testing phase with a limited number.

The confirmation came from CEO Steven Sinclair, during the studio’s latest livestream, where among other things a lot of new information arrived on Whispers in the Walls, the new Warframe expansion.

On this occasion Sinclair specified that approximately one hundred people will initially be selected for the tests, a number that will gradually increase over time, who will be able to try a still immature version of Soulframe, clearly not representative of the final product. Specifically, this trial version will allow you to explore a section of the main island that is the backdrop to the game, face dungeons full of enemies inside them, test some elements of the progression system and the character editor.

Participants will be invited to the tests via email, based on the order of registration on the game’s official website this address. Basically, the earlier you sign up, the more likely you are to be chosen.