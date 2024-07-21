The sequences also include several fights, which highlight a combat system apparently rich in possibilities between conventional weapons and special powers, which will allow us to launch truly devastating attacks.

The studio has not yet announced a exit date for the game on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but the video offers a taste of the evocative settings that we will find in Soulframe’s large open world between forests, villages and fortresses.

During TennoCon 2024 it was released Soulframe’s first gameplay trailer the ambitious soulslike MMORPG with a fantasy background developed by Digital Extremes, the team that created Warframe, and inspired in many ways by the works of Studio Ghibli.

A very interesting project

If you’ve read our preview of Soulframe, you’ll know that Digital Extremes’ new project has great potential, appears very inspired on an artistic level and wants to go down many different paths – that of soulslike live service – which no one has beaten so far.

In order to realize these goals, the developers have aimed to a more accessible approach compared to the productions branded FromSoftware but not for this trivial in terms of thickness, which in fact can count on several elements capable of enriching the system.

Of course, since it is a live service, at the time of launch it will be necessary to verify how the free-to-play structure will impact the progression system, as well as how many and what paywalls are placed along the way.

At this point all that remains is to wait for a launch date, with a possible period in early accessto find out how things are.