The developers of Digital Extremes, best known for Warframe, have released a new trailer of their next project, Soulframewhich you can view in the player below.

In addition to showing off some of the game's environments, the video also shows previously unreleased gameplay footage, including stealth phases and knife-edge combatin which we can see some of the abilities that can be used by the player, including a move that allows you to throw a greatsword as if it were a boomerang, which in some ways is reminiscent of Kratos' Leviathan ax from God of War.