The developers of Digital Extremes, best known for Warframe, have released a new trailer of their next project, Soulframewhich you can view in the player below.
In addition to showing off some of the game's environments, the video also shows previously unreleased gameplay footage, including stealth phases and knife-edge combatin which we can see some of the abilities that can be used by the player, including a move that allows you to throw a greatsword as if it were a boomerang, which in some ways is reminiscent of Kratos' Leviathan ax from God of War.
What we know about Soulframe
Announced in summer 2022, Soulframe is a Free-to-play MMORGP created by Digital Extremes, a developer who clearly has gained a lot of experience in the genre thanks to Warframe. In this regard, the studio's new project will adopt a similar structure, but with a completely different design and narrative philosophy and focused more on singleplayer, all also set in a fantasy world.
If you want to know more, we have created a special dedicated to Soulframe. The game will be available on PC and console, but for the moment it does not yet have a precise launch window.
