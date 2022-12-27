The young Juventus talent could be loaned out in January. But it is not excluded that the club could change plans and keep him
Among Juventus’ January issues is the decision on Matias Soulé’s short-term future. The black and white spaces, already limited up to now, are destined for further traffic jams due to the expected permanent returns of Angel Di Maria and Federico Chiesa, in addition to the loss not of the European front but at least of the Champions League. But the hypothesis of his exit on loan until the end of the season had already been discussed.
