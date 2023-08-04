A quarter of a century ago, the successful franchise of fights with bladed weapons debuted in the Arcadian around the planet, becoming one of the best games in history and beginning the legacy of a saga that has had several installments and that has been marked by the incorporation of characters from numerous universes.

It all started when in 1995, namco decided to launch a title called Soul Edgewhich arrived at recreational rooms and later had an adaptation with improvements included to PlayStation under the name of Soul Bladewhich was positioned as one of the essential products of the first Sony console.

After three years, I would see the light SoulCalibura direct sequel that, due to the media and commercial impact caused, adopted the main name of the license to make it a legacy from the platforms of 128 bit to the present.

The multi-cited intellectual property has sold more than 17 million of copies worldwide, taking into consideration its main canon with six productions, as well as several spin-off among which stand out SoulCalibur Legends (2007) for Wiiaddressing the genre of adventure and action.

In the same sense, there were two experiences free to play in the year of 2014: SoulCalibur: Lost Swords for ps3being a single player fighting title, while SoulCalibur: Unbreakable Soul focused on card combat and made his arrival to iOS.

SoulCalibur It has also been characterized by having established collaborations with other brands, being an example of this, when in the 128-bit era, the characters links, Heihachi Mishima and Spawn had their own appearance and exclusive cover, to Game Cube, Playstation 2 and Xboxrespectively.

The pattern described above was repeated in the next generation but now in the universe of Star Warssince, Xbox 360 welcomed Yoda and PlayStation 3 hosted Darth Vader. In parallel, Kratos was also present at SoulCalibur: Broken Destiny for PSP and Geralt of Rivia did not miss the appointment within SoulCalibur VI.

Hiroaki Yotoriyama has created a great franchise that has managed to make a name for itself in the history of video games, with the possibility that bandai namco decides to announce its seventh part, after the landing of tekken 8 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.