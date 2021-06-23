Microsoft announces that from the next June 30th two Japanese stocks will leave the service of Xbox Game Pass. It is about the fighting game SOULCALIBUR VI of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment and the award-winning MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD home CAPCOM. Even the mediocre MARVEL vs. CAPCOM: Infinite will leave the Game Pass on the same day.
Source: Xbox Game Pass
