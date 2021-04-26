“Soul” won the Oscar for best animated film. It is a poetic tape produced by “Pixar Studios” that deals with the meaning of life, whose cast in the midst of a pandemic gives it additional significance.

The film tells the story of Joe Gardner’s ordeal between life and death, a humble New York music teacher who aspires to become a jazz player with the biggest stars.

One of the co-directors, Pete Docter, said upon receiving the award that he wanted to make a film that “explores the meaning of life.”

Soul leads on “Onward”, “Over the Moon”, “E-shawn the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” and “The Wolfwalkers”.